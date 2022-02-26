Ridge View punches ticket to first 5A state championship game

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In his final season at Ridge View, head coach Yerrick Stoneman has a chance to lead the Blazers to their first ever 5A state championship. Ridge View topped Mauldin 58-49 to face Fort Dorchester in the 5A state title game.

After dominating 4A basketball in South Carolina for the better part of a decade, the Blazers jumped up to 5A last year. They now have a chance to win one more title in the highest classification in the state before Stoneman leaves to take over national powerhouse Oak Hill.

The Fort Dorchester Patriots downed Dutch Fork in overtime to win the Lower State championship and advance to face Ridge View in Aiken Thursday night.

Meanwhile the Sumter girls team saw its season come to an end in the Lower State title game, falling to Summerville 39-35 Saturday night.