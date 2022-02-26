Tigers Take Down Eagles 70-60 Behind Hunter’s Career Day

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — For the second consecutive game Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) tallied a career-high in scoring, this time with 23 points to guide the Clemson University men’s basketball team past Boston College (11-17, 6-12 ACC).

Hunter led the Tigers (14-15, 6-12 ACC) and was an efficient 7-of-9 from the field while also tying a career-high with seven rebounds on Saturday afternoon. Hunter in his past two games is 17-for-21 from the field.

Al-Amir Dawes (Newark, N.J./The Patrick School) was a spark off the bench for the Tigers, as he scored 16 points including four 3-pointers.

Ben Middlebrooks (Fort Lauderdale, Fla./Westminster Academy) in just his second career start, had a career-high in points (8) and rebounds (9).

David Collins (Youngstown, Ohio/First Love Christian Academy) earned his fourth double-double with 10 points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

The Tigers are back in action Wednesday against Georgia Tech at Littlejohn Coliseum. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m on the ACCN.