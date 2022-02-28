Black History Parade comes through Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– To close out Black History Month, the 17th annual statewide Black History Parade and Festival kicked off in Columbia Saturday. The parade was organized by the Friends United as a Neighborhood Developmental Society or ‘FUNDS.’

Many lined the parade route starting at the corner of Hampton Street and Harden Street, including Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook.

The festival was held at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Organizers say the event was all about education.

Oveta Glover, an organizer of the event, says their mission is to revisit history and bring history to a live experience.