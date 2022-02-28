Consumer News: SC Dept. of Consumer Affairs warns you to be vigilant when buying a car, consumer risks when using “buy now, pay later”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you planning to buy a car this year? The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs is sounding the alarm on several misleading and deceptive car dealer practices. When buying a car, the department warns every consumer should be aware of inflation fees and should ask for a breakdown of all official fees before signing. Also, be aware of extra fees added onto the advertised price. An advertised price must include any fee the dealer chooses to charge.

ABC NEWS– If you’ve been shopping online lately, you’ve probably been offered the option to “buy now, pay later.” It’s a popular alternative to credit cards that lets shoppers receive a product right away, while splitting up payments over time. As ABC’s Elizabeth Schulze explains, experts say there can be risks you might not be aware of when making purchases using “buy now, pay later.”