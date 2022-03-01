Police release image of vehicles believed to be connected deadly hit and run

Image: SCHP

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them locate two people wanted in connection to a deadly hit and run. Authorities say the incident took place around 10:30PM Thursday night. Deputies say a person driving a dark colored, late model 2007 to 2013 Chevrolet Silverado with chrome wheels, and another driver behind the wheel of a white colored Chevrolet Uplander, possibly made in the 2000’s were both heading South along Two Notch Road at the intersection of Leaside Drive.

Authorities say as the two vehicles proceeded down U-S 1 (Two Notch Road), at least one of the drivers struck the person, who authorities say was killed as a result. South Carolina Highway Patrol says both drivers drove off after the collision, failing to remain on the scene as is required by South Carolina law.

Samples of the make and models of the two vehicles police are searching for resemble the images pictured below:

Images provided by: SC Highway Patrol

Officials say the Silverado may have suffered driver side headlight and driver side mirror damage. While the Uplander mini-van may have damage to the bottom of the front bumper. SCHP says both vehicles are of interest. If you recognize either of these vehicles or have any information that might be able to help authorities as they investigate the case call 1888-CRIME-SC or send an anonymous tip online to CRIMESC.com