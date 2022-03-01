SC Governor’s mansion “lights up in solidarity with the people of Ukraine”
Governor Henry McMaster says the Mansion lit up Monday in solidarity with the people of Ukraine
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina’s Governor is showing support for the people of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.
Monday night, Governor Henry McMaster tweeted a picture of the Governor’s Mansion lit up in blue and yellow.
In the tweet Governor McMaster says ‘Tonight we are lighting the Governor’s Mansion blue and yellow in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.’