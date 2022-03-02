Consumer News: Gas prices spike again in SC and across Nation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prices at the pump continue rise.

AAA says the average price in South Carolina is $3.48 a gallon.

The National average stands at $3.62 per gallon, that’s up eight cents in a week and 25 cents in a month.

And as we approach the Spring season, Gas Buddy says more drivers are typically on the road and that could create a perfect storm for gas prices.