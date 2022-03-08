LCSD: Investigators looking for sexual assault suspect, release composite sketch

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says it is investigating a sexual assault that took place around 4 a.m. last Thursday. According to deputies, the victim says the sexual assault happened on the area of Fairlane Drive/Pine Lake Drive between Sunset Boulevard and Ephrata Drive.

Investigators say a man grabbed the victim’s hair and threw her to the ground as she was walking.

Authorities released a composite sketch of the suspect.

The victim describes the suspect as being between 5’8″ and 6′ tall with a skinny build. She also told investigators the man smelled like an auto shop or grease.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.