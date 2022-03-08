More Midlands counties seeing gas prices pass $4

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Pain at the pumps here in the Midlands is falling in line with nationwide prices, by rising to near-record levels.

GasBuddy reports the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbia is now more than $4. Richland County as a whole is clocks in at $3.93 per gallon, and neighboring counties are following suit. Sumter comes in at $4.09 and the average in Lexington sits at $3.95.

Kershaw, Fairfield, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties all seeing prices at or above $4 for a gallon of gas.