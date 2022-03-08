OCSD: Orangeburg County man accused of assaulting a child

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says an Orangeburg County man is accused of assaulting a child. Authorities say this is the second time that 32-year-old Chester Saylor Jr. has been charged with injuring a child.

“The injuries to these children are sickening, sickening on one hand and heartbreaking on the other,” Sheriff Ravenell said. “These children suffered appalling injuries.”

Investigators say Saylor is charged in connection with an incident from December in which a seven-year-old suffered broken bones, injuries to his heart, injuries to his brain and cigarette burns to the body. Authorities say Saylor was also charged in a 2019 case in which a two-year-old was taken to the Augusta Burn Center after his lower body was scalded with bath water in a tub. Physicians in this case also discovered the two-year-old to have a broken bone that appeared to be healing.

Saylor is charged with two counts on inflicting great bodily injury on a child. If, convicted, authorities say he faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.