Significant Improvement in Hurricane Forecasts

Over the last 30-40 years the National Hurricane Center has made some very impressive improvements in forecasting hurricane intensity and location. See Chris Landsea’s ( @ChrisLandsea) tweets from today.

“Incredible @NHC_Atlantic improvements in tropical storm and hurricane track forecasts! Presentation today at the Interdepartmental Hurricane Conference showed only 100 mile average 3-day errors today versus 400 miles a generation ago.” “Similar impressive improvements in tropical storm and hurricane intensity (max wind) predictions @NHC_Atlantic . Presentation today at the Interdepartmental Hurricane Conference showed 12 mph average errors at 3 days now versus 20 mph errors a generation ago – a 40% reduction!”