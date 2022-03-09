State Firefighters Association holds annual Legislative Day at the State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Firefighters responded to the State House Wednesday, but not to put out any fires. The South Carolina State Firefighters Association held their annual Legislative Day, and inducted two state legislators into the SC State Firefighters Association Society.

Firefighters we spoke with tell us it’s a great opportunity to talk with state leaders about the concerns and issues that are important to them.

Governor Henry McMaster also joined firefighters at the Legislative Day event.