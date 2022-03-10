‘Abortion reversal’ bill moves forward in S Carolina House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– A bill that would require doctors to inform patients receiving drug-induced abortions about a controversial method to possibly halt the abortion process is moving forward in the South Carolina House. The House Judiciary Committee could consider the legislation after a panel of lawmakers voted 3-1 to advance it Thursday. The measure would require physicians to give pregnant people receiving the two-dose drug a written statement saying the abortion could potentially be reversed after the first pill. That’s a stance experts have disputed. Critics of the bill say the legislation would restrict doctors’ free speech and that South Carolina would likely face costly and time-consuming litigation should the bill become law.