All SC counties reporting gas price averages above $4

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– More bad news for those dreading filling up their tanks tonight. Every single county in South Carolina reports the average price for a gallon of gas is above $4. According to GasBuddy, there were only four counties that reported their average gas under that $4 mark Wednesday.

Richland County is clocking in at $4.11 per gallon, signaling prices at the pump will only continue rising and there is no end in sight.