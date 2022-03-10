Local Living: Carolina Classic Home and Garden show tomorrow, Columbia Animal Services’ Doggy Day Out this weekend and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking to make your dream home a reality, one event can help inspire you with ideas! The 56th Annual Carolina Classic Home and Garden Show starts Friday at 11 a.m. at the State Fairgrounds. It’ll go throughout the weekend. You can check out home improvement exhibits and demonstrations and chat with construction, remodeling and gardening experts throughout the Midlands. Parking is $5, but the event itself is free.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking to go for a walk this weekend, why not bring a shelter dog along to join you! Columbia Animal Services’ Doggy Day Out orientation starts this Saturday at 2 p.m. on Humane Lane. If you want to take a furry friend out for a walk, you can RSVP by sending an email to kamie.harrell@columbiasc.gov.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Cobblestone Park Golf Club is holding a ‘Fairways to Freedom’ charity golf tournament to benefit the Range Fore Hope Foundation. The foundation is a non-profit aiding South Carolina’s veterans, but this particular event is raising funds to build an adaptive golf program at the golf club. It will be Monday, March 21 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets are free for spectators, $100 for players or $400 for teams. There’s no deadline to register, but you can get your tickets now on rangeforehope.org.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Time to play ball! Registration for the City of Columbia’s Youth Spring Baseball Clinic has kicked off. It’s open for kids ages 7-14. Registration is free, but the deadline to apply is March 13. The clinic itself will be March 19 at the Earlewood Park from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Coaches from Columbia High, Eau Claire and C.A. Johnson will host the one-day clinic.