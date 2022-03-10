SCDEW reports increase in initial unemployment insurance claims last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says the number of South Carolinians filing first time unemployment insurance claims increased last week. From February 27-March 5, SCDEW says 1,634 initial claims were filed, up from the 869 claims reported the previous week.

Last week, SCDEW says 5,646 claimants were paid an average benefit of $272.82.

Since March 15, 2020, SCDEW says a total of $6,611,923,747.07 has been paid to claimants.

Officials report that the state’s unemployment rate was 3.5% in December 2021.

To see SCDEW’s full data dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.