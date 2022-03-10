Serve & Connect developing new community policing app funded by Nephron Pharmaceuticals

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Making the Midlands a safer place to work, live, and raise a family is the goal for a new community policing app. Funded by Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Serve & Connect is developing a way for statewide police officers and community leaders to address the root causes of crime and promote community safety.

The CEO and founder of Serve & Connect tells us one of the main goals for this community policing app is to track how it can help the community.

The initial structure of the app will take place across roughly six months and should be up and running soon after.