Local Living: Doko Ribfest, Shamrock Parade this weekend and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The 2022 Doko Ribfest is getting ready to feed the Midlands this weekend! This year’s rib fest will be at Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood on March 11 and 12. There will be food trucks, live entertainment and some sweet treats for both days. The events kicks off March 11 from 6-10 p.m. with a movie and chili cook-off, followed by a performance from Tokyo Joe. Saturday hits the ground running with the ‘Ribbit Run 5k Race’ at 7 a.m. You can get tickets at dokoribfest.com.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Blowfish are bringing the luck of the Irish this weekend at the 7th Annual Shamrock Parade. It starts at 2 p.m. in downtown Lexington this Saturday, March 12. You can enjoy parade floats, Irish dancers, live music and so much more at the family fun event. Road closures on Main Street and around downtown Lexington are expected to start around noon, so make sure to use an alternate route.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– St. Pat’s in Five Points is back after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s St. Pat’s in Five Points kicks off the morning of Saturday, March 19, with the ‘Get to the Green’ 5K, 10K and 1 mile family fun run. ABC Columbia’s own Curtis Wilson will host the St. Pat’s Parade starting at 10 a.m. Tickets are $20 in advance online or $25 at the gates.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local artists from across the Midlands are getting ready to show off their best works at the fourth annual Cottontown Art Crawl. The free event is on March 12 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. starting on Sumter Street. More than 115 local artists will have their art for sale in downtown Columbia. This year’s event is expected to be the largest yet, with more artists than ever! You can enjoy food and drinks at different Cottontown restaurants, where there will be live music and scavenger hunts.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Fair is now accepting applications for its ‘Ride of your Life’ scholarship. 50 of the $6,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school seniors across the state. The scholarship funds must be used at a South Carolina university, college or institution. Students must retain a 3.0 GPA and complete the application online at by March 15.