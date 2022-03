Yet more evidence that the earth is warming – and it’s not good. Siberia was 10 degrees above the long-term average this February. See the tweet below from Zack Labe @ZLabe

“Once again, another month (February 2022) observed temperature anomalies in excess of 6°C above average across large parts of Siberia… [Data from @CopernicusECMWF ERA5 relative to 1981-2010]”