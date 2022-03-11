Survey finds more than 2.5 million high school students used tobacco products in the last month

CNN– A new survey found more than 2.5 million high school students used tobacco products in the past 30 days, with the vast majority being e-cigarettes. That’s about one in eight high school students.

The 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey also found one in 25 middle schoolers said they used tobacco in the same timeframe. The numbers appear to continue a decline from 2019 to 2020, especially when it comes to vaping.

Authors caution against comparing 2021 to previous years because the data was collected differently during the pandemic to include students learning remotely. Experts say it’s unclear how much teen tobacco use may have been impacted by access to it and by remote learning.