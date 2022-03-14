Local Living: Columbia Animal Services hosting adoption special, Keep the Midlands Beautiful hosting shoe drive and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re feeling lucky ahead of St. Patrick’s Day this Thursday, the Columbia Animal Services is having an adoption special this week. Discover a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, with all pet adoptions only $17 starting now until this Saturday. If you’re interested in bringing home a furry friend, you can visit Columbia Animal Services on Humane Lane.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Midlands’ main event is almost here! St. Pat’s in Five Points is back for its 40th anniversary this weekend. After the two year hiatus, the festival is this Saturday starting with a ‘Get to the Green’ run at 7:30 a.m., and the parade starts soon after that, at 10 a.m. Our very own Curtis Wilson will serve as the host for the St. Pat’s Parade.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Keep the Midlands Beautiful is hosting a shoe drive to raise money for community clean up efforts this month. You can donate your gently worn, used or new shoes of any kind at Keep the Midlands Beautiful’s office on Augusta Road in West Columbia. Last year, more than 6,200 pairs of shoes were collected, nearly double the record collected in 2020. This year’s goal is 6,500 pairs of shoes.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The countdown to the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony is officially upon us. Over the next 10 days, ABC Columbia’s Matt Perron will join us with who he thinks will take home the Oscars’ best picture award of the year. We start with “The Power of the Dog.”