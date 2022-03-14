Richland County Coroner releases name of shooting victim at Greene Crossing Apartments

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of a woman who died after a shooting at Greene Crossing Apartments early Sunday morning. The coroner says the victim was 20-year-old Jamacia Dawling, of Columbia.

According to the Columbia Police Department, five other people were injured in the shooting. Two of those injured were 16-years-old. Police say preliminary information suggests the victims were at a party inside the apartment when multiple people began shooting.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.