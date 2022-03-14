SCHP: Pedestrian stuck and killed trying to cross I-20 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while attempting to cross I-20 in Columbia on Saturday. Troopers say the pedestrian was trying to cross over the lanes of I-20 when they were struck by a 2013 Honda.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the pedestrian as 41-year-old Todd Stefansky, of Raleigh, North Carolina.

The collision remains under investigation.