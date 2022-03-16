Columbia Fire Department: 12 displaced after apartment fire near Decker Boulevard

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– At 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Columbia-Richland Fire Department says crews responded to a fire at Arbors at Windsor Lake Apartments near Decker Boulevard. Firefighters say smoke could be seen coming from a third floor apartment, and they quickly go the fire under control.

Authorities say all occupants made it out of the apartment with no injuries, but 12 people have been left displaced.

Fast work by our 1st Shift crews this afternoon when an apartment fire broke out at Arbors at Windsor Lake Apartments near Decker Boulevard. Crews responded to the scene at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke could be seen coming from a third-floor apartment when we arrived. pic.twitter.com/RJoiUzVJBi — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) March 16, 2022

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office.