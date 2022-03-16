Columbia police pull over drivers with simple traffic violations

CPD is on the lookout for drivers and not to give them tickets
Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you get pulled over by a Columbia Police officer this week, it might not be a bad thing. You could be getting a surprise and we’re not talking about a ticket!

The police department is teaming up with Advance Auto Parts, to help people with simple traffic violations that need to be repaired.  For example, something like a broken head light could grab the attention of CPD officers. If they pull you over this week you may be pleasantly surprised since officers are giving some drivers a $10 gift card that will help pay to get it fixed.

According to Police, in their partnership with Advance Auto Parts, they were given $2,500.00 dollars worth of gift cards in order to help ease some of the financial burden drivers may face trying to small things fixed on their vehicles.

Authorities say they are giving away a total of 250 gift cards  throughout the week.

 

 

