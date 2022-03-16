Columbia police pull over drivers with simple traffic violations

CPD is on the lookout for drivers and not to give them tickets

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you get pulled over by a Columbia Police officer this week, it might not be a bad thing. You could be getting a surprise and we’re not talking about a ticket!

The police department is teaming up with Advance Auto Parts, to help people with simple traffic violations that need to be repaired. For example, something like a broken head light could grab the attention of CPD officers. If they pull you over this week you may be pleasantly surprised since officers are giving some drivers a $10 gift card that will help pay to get it fixed.

According to Police, in their partnership with Advance Auto Parts, they were given $2,500.00 dollars worth of gift cards in order to help ease some of the financial burden drivers may face trying to small things fixed on their vehicles.

A new, valuable partnership w/@AdvanceAutoCorp. Reps provided $2,500 worth of gift cards to help remedy minor traffic violations in @CityofColumbia. #ColumbiaPDSC officers will pass out $10 gift cards to drivers who need to fix equipment violations such as a broken headlight. pic.twitter.com/555pM1X11l — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 15, 2022

Authorities say they are giving away a total of 250 gift cards throughout the week.