Consumer News: Airlines seeing unprecedented demand, Federal Reserve announces rate hike

CNN– If you’re planning a flight this spring or summer, you better plan to pay up. Delta and American say the demand they’re seeing right now is unprecedented. Both airlines had record days for passenger bookings last week, which means they’re charging about 8 to 10% more than what they planned to charge. It’s a big boost for the airline industry, which lost tens of billions of dollars as demand for air travel plunged during the pandemic.

ABC NEWS– Just hours ago, the Federal Reserve announced a rate hike to help combat soaring prices. It all comes as oil dips below $100 a barrel. ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest.