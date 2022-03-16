McMaster files for re-election as African-American senator officially joins governor race

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina will elect a governor this November.

Will it be four more years of Henry McMaster or will a new challenger become the 118th governor of the Palmetto State?

The current governor officially filed for re-election today. At the same time, another candidate put her name into contention.

“I can’t believe four years have gone by and here we are filing for reelection,” said Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette.

The governor and lieutenant governor spoke about what they called successes over the past term including reopening the state during the pandemic, the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, work done for veterans affairs, the founding of the Floodwater Commission and more.

“I think this tax cut will be one of the biggest successes that we’ve had. Also, we’re emphasizing choice in education,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

Education is one of the three areas he hopes to improve in the state if re-elected.

“The economy, education and our environment,” McMaster said. “Those are the three pillars of our strength and if one is hurt or weak, then the other two can’t maintain us.”

Henry McMaster has lived in the governor’s mansion for more than five years and is hoping to stay for four more. However, today a Democratic challenger submitted her name for the race.

“I’m excited. A bit overwhelmed but excited about the opportunity the people of South Carolina will have to finally have,” said Sen. Mia McLeod.

McLeod is the first African-American woman to run for governor and says there are many issues people in the Palmetto State face that she hopes to work on if elected.

“The issues that affect people day to day lives so that they can live and not just struggle to survive but to thrive,” McLeod said. “That will take a lot of work.”

She admits she faces an uphill battle to be elected governor but says she is ready for the challenge.

“I want us to create a South Carolina that is truly reflective of her greatness,” the state senator who represents Columbia said. “That can’t happen until we get those in power out.”

McLeod and former Congressman Joe Cunningham are both seeking the Democratic nomination. The governor says he is not worried about their campaigns.

“I don’t think about them very much,” McMaster said. “I wish them well.”

McLeon and Cunningham will face off in the Democratic primary this summer.