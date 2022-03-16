President Biden: “Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too”

CNN– President Joe Biden says enough of the rocket and the feather, now taking to Twitter to call out the tendency for gas prices to go up like a rocket when oil spikes but only drop like a feather when crude crashes. It’s a bid to draw scrutiny to a decades long trend that critics say hurts consumers by failing to pass savings along to drivers.

Biden tweeted “Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans.”

Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too. Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas was $3.62 a gallon. Now it’s $4.31. Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans. pic.twitter.com/uLNGleWBly — President Biden (@POTUS) March 16, 2022

Gas prices skyrocketed to record highs last week, after a spike in crude oil to levels not seen since 2008. Prices at the pump are now going down, but only a penny or two at a time this week.