Senator Graham announces support for bill enabling seizure and sale of Russian oligarch’s assets for Ukraine reconstruction

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Senator Lindsey Graham announced he will support a new bipartisan bill to enable the seizure and sale of Russian oligarchs’ assets to support post-conflict reconstruction in Ukraine. The Asset Seizure for Ukraine Reconstruction Act would draw on the value of sanctioned Russian oligarch property to fund humanitarian aid, according to a release.

“Dictators like Putin care only about themselves and their cronies,” said Senator Graham. “It is long past time for all the Russian oligarchs – Putin’s partners in crime – to lose their yachts, luxury apartments, and their assets and pay a price for being part of a thuggish group – a nation-state that really is a mafia-state. I want to see the Department of Justice, Treasury, and law enforcement partners go in and take apartments, fine art, and seize yachts from a bunch of thugs and crooks. I want to put money on the table to have more weapons for Ukraine to fight. This is a good beginning on the long journey to push back against Putin and his misadventures.”

This comes as Graham’s resolution calling for Vladimir Putin and members of his regime to be held accountable for the numerous acts of war crimes, passed the Senate Tuesday.