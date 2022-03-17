CPD announce arrest made for deadly shooting at Greene Crossing Apartments

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of a 20-year-old woman that happened at the Greene Crossing Apartments on Pulaski Street this weekend. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says the victim was 20-year-old Jamacia Dawling, of Columbia.

Police say 23-year-old Kejuan Boyce has been arrested in connection with this shooting, but they are asking for the public to come forward with more information about additional individuals being involved. Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook says Boyce is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to the Columbia Police Department, five other people were injured in the shooting. Two of those injured were 16-years-old. Police say preliminary information suggests the victims were at a party inside the apartment when multiple people began shooting.

