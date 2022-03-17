Judge sets $100,000 bond for suspended attorney Corey Fleming

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A judge has set a $100,000 bond for suspended Beaufort County attorney Cory Fleming. The longtime friend of Alex Murdaugh was indicted on 18 charges in connection with the settlement in the death of Gloria Satterfield, Murdaugh’s former housekeeper.

An indictment accuses Cory Fleming of defrauding Satterfield’s sons after her death following a fall at the Murdaugh home in 2018. Prosecutors say Murdaugh convinced her sons to hire Fleming to sue him for the insurance money, which Fleming and Murdaugh then pocketed for themselves.

Murdaugh is currently jailed on 75 charges, accused of stealing nearly $8.5 million from clients.