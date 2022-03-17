Russian airstrike hits Ukrainian theater where hundreds were taking refuge

CNN– Ukraine’s military says it is going on the offensive and will launch counterattacks against Russian forces as they strike more civilian targets across the country. Just last night,

a theater and swimming facility in Mariupol, where hundreds of people including children were taking refuge, was bombed in Russian airstrikes.

The city council said Russian forces had “purposefully dropped a bomb on a building where hundreds of peaceful residents were hiding.” It’s unclear right now how many people were injured or killed in the attack.