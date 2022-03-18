Consumer News: National gas price average dips down, fuel prices impacting American farmers and more

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is down four cents to $4.28 a gallon. Here in South Carolina, the statewide average has dropped below $4 a gallon. In the Midlands, drivers are paying an average of $3.98 per gallon.

CNN– Skyrocketing gas prices are hitting everyone where it hurts, and the bigger your tank, the harder the hit. For farmers who have equipment with thousand gallon tanks, one fill up is astronomical. As Vanessa Yurkevich reports, since fuel isn’t the only thing seeing a price hike, some farmers are taking a gamble, hoping to balance out drastic pricing and turn a profit.

CNN– Good news for people who like to let their emojis do the talking. Apple’s latest update to ios 15.4 features 123 new options. They include: “melting face,” “heart hands” and “nest with eggs.”

There are also a pair of gender neutral images such as “person with crown” and “pregnant man.” The “handshake emoji” also now has 25 new skin tones for users.