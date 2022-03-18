Lexington County man convicted of 2020 rape and robbery

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office, a man from the Red Bank area of Lexington County was found guilty of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, kidnapping and strong arm robbery. Authorities say 54-year-old Samuel Earnest Aaron was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Officials say the conviction stems from January 9, 2020, in which the victim was victim was walking between county buildings in the Town of Lexington. Investigators say Aaron saw the victim and offered her a ride, explaining to her that he was going in the same direction. Officials say Aaron dropped her off at the second building and later offered her a ride home after she came out of the building later. Rather than taking her home, authorities say Aaron her to a secluded area on Bluefield Road, pulled her out of the van and sexually assaulted her. Officials say Aaron physically assaulted her and stole her rings before driving away. Law enforcement say the victim was then able to call them and report that she was robbed and raped.

Investigators say they utilized information from the victim, surveillance videos and vehicle records to identify Aaron as the suspect, who was later identified from a photo lineup by the victim.

On February 5, 2020, detectives say they arrested Aaron at his home, and they found the stolen rings which Aaron’s girlfriend said she was given about 3-4 weeks before.

Assistant Solicitor Ashley Wellman said “This conviction would not have been possible if not for the diligent and faithful investigation of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crime Unit, and the incredible bravery and unyielding strength of the victim. For anyone who has been the victim of sexual assault, this victim is a symbol of hope and a reminder that other victims do not need to stay quiet out of fear or shame.”

Authorities say Aaron has a prior criminal history which includes criminal domestic violence and driving under the influence. He will serve his sentence with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.