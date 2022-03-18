Orangeburg DPS: Two arrested in connection with homicide investigation, looking for third suspect

Shooter Partial Face 1 Orangeburg DPS looking for suspect. Courtesy: City of Orangeburg

Shooter Patial Face 2 Orangeburg DPS looking for suspect. Courtesy: City of Orangeburg

Shooter With Gun 3 Orangeburg DPS looking for suspect. Courtesy: City of Orangeburg

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for help finding a suspect connected to a homicide earlier this month. Authorities say the incident occurred in the 2000 block of Russell Street on March 6.

Law enforcement says they located Terri Lynn Maynard and Christopher Terrel Gilyard on Wednesday and taken into custody, but they are still looking for another suspect.

Anyone with information about this investigation should call 803-533-5907.