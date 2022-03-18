Survey finds SC ranks second in states with highest job resignation rates

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Is it quitting time? A new survey says more South Carolinians have quit their jobs than in most other states. According to wallethub.com, the Palmetto State is second only to Alaska in the number of people who have left their jobs in the past month.

Experts say the resignations were in part to take advantage of a job market which is more favorable to the applicant. Also, people are looking to leave industries that are impacted by the pandemic.