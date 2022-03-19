Search underway for missing teen who may be in danger
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help to find a missing teen.
According to investigators, 17-year-old Naomi Shaffer was last seen on March 13th wearing realtree camo pants, a blue shirt, and a grey batman jacket. Deputies say she also has a nose ring and was last known to be in the Two Notch Road/Percival Road area.
Investigators have reason to believe that Shaffer may be in danger.
If you have seen Naomi Shaffer or have any information, call 911 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.