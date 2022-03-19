Search underway for missing teen who may be in danger

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help to find a missing teen.

According to investigators, 17-year-old Naomi Shaffer was last seen on March 13th wearing realtree camo pants, a blue shirt, and a grey batman jacket. Deputies say she also has a nose ring and was last known to be in the Two Notch Road/Percival Road area.