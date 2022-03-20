Irmo man arrested after stabbing brother

(Credit: Irmo Police Department)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Irmo Police arrested a man for stabbing his brother.

On Saturday, March 19th around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 300 Block of Wharfsdale Road. A person at the residence called 9-1-1 stating there had been a stabbing. Officers say when they arrived on scene, they found the deceased victim near the front door of the residence with a wound to his chest.

The Lexington County Coroner identified the victim as 33-year-old Andrew Wardlaw Wier of Columbia.

Investigators determined that 40-year-old Robert Wier of Irmo was in an argument with his brother inside the residence and the argument ended when Wier stabbed his brother in the chest with a butcher knife.

Wier is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. He is being charged with manslaughter and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime.