Pratrivero USA bringing 34 new jobs to Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Office of the Governor, Pratrivero USA is establishing operations in Orangeburg County. Officials say the $17.6 million investment will create 34 jobs.

“Pratrivero USA is looking forward to being part of the Orangeburg County industrial family. We are very excited about this new investment and feel by choosing such a great location and working with the wonderful people in this community, we will succeed. The approach that Orangeburg County has taken to include a training program with Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College to help us find and train people specifically for our industry is a wonderful benefit for Pratrivero USA and the people we will be hiring,” said Pratrivero USA President Paolo Barberis Canonico.

Officials say the facility in Orangeburg County will produce stitchbond and also include distribution operations.

Prativero USA is a division of Prativero Nonwovens, a company headquartered in Italy that provides fabrics for sectors including furnishings, footwear, advertising banners and the auto industry.