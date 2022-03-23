Law enforcement investigating 2020 arson case where a police car was set on fire

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help identifying an individual who set a police car on fire in 2020. Officials say the incident occurred on July 31, 2020 at the Pine Ridge Police Department on Fish Hatchery Road.

“By deliberately choosing to destroy the vehicle and commit this criminal act, this individual purposefully put members of the Pine Ridge community in additional danger by significantly reducing law enforcement’s ability to respond to an emergency,” said Lt. Brad Keller of SLED’s Arson Unit. “Our citizens deserve better and this criminal should be held responsible for his actions.”

Investigators describe the suspect as a 6 foot tall white man somewhere between 20-35 years old.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or log onto crimesc.com.