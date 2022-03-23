Transgender athlete ban heads to South Carolina Senate floor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – After nearly two years of work, supporters of a bill that would ban transgender students from playing girls’ and women’s sports in South Carolina high schools and public colleges have gotten a proposal out of committee. But the bill as written – especially including colleges and private schools – didn’t appear to have enthusiastic support among Republicans in the Senate Education Committee. Chairman Greg Hembree says e supports the general idea of the bill, but the proposal hasn’t been thought out. Opponents say South Carolina college teams could end up being unable to play if other teams have a transgender athlete or protest a law.