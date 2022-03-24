President Biden in Brussels for high stakes meetings

CNN– President Joe Biden’s high stakes meetings in Brussels are underway, and the White House says the United States will expand its sanctions on Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine by targeting members of the country’s parliament and the central bank’s gold reserves.

Washington is also increasing its humanitarian assistance by welcoming 100,000 Ukrainian refugees and providing an additional $1 billion in food, medicine, water and other supplies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also called for “military assistance without limitations,” during an address to NATO’s emergency summit.

President Biden is also meeting with leaders of the G7 Thursday. It comes as Russia’s war on Ukraine now passes the one month mark.