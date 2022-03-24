USC students react to new men’s basketball coaching hire

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Thursday, the University of South Carolina announced Lamont Paris as the basketball program’s 33rd head coach in program history.

The former Chattanooga head coach replaces Frank Martin, who led the Gamecocks to a first Final Four appearance.

“I thought we had a solid year. There were a few games I think we should have won. I think we weren’t a very good second half team,” said USC student Crue Maglione.

“Not a super strong season. I thought they got snubbed from the NIT but it was a fine season. I think it was a couple years too long to keep the coach around,” said another student, Harrison Hitt.

Others were bigger fans of Frank Martin but say they understand why the program decided to move in a different direction.

“I feel like with Gigi Jackson possibly committing, they would have seen what he did before they fired Frank,” said USC student Colin Dille.

“I’m not sure about the timing for it,” Maglione said. “I definitely think a fresh start is something that will be good for the program.”

“I feel like it was time. 10 years, 1 tournament doesn’t cut it at any major school,” said Matthew Loewer, a USC student from Greenville.

Martin’s replacement is the first African American basketball coach in program history. Paris boasts nine NCAA tournament appearances as head or assistant coach.

“I think Lamont Paris is the right hire,” Hitt said. “I think he might have been on the bottom of some people’s radar, but at the end of the day, he made the Chattanooga program really strong.”

“He brought that program to March Madness this year,” Maglione said. “I believe we have a lot more talent than that Chattanooga team so if he can do that, I think we could do wonders next year.”

“He’s a high character guy,” Loewer added. “He coached Wisconsin as an assistant when they made the Final Four and he recruits well.”

A few people told us off camera that they were not excited about the new hire or they did not know who the coach was. Overall, Gamecocks fans seem to have modest expectations for next season.

“I don’t feel great about next season,” Hitt admitted.

“I don’t know if it’ll be a tournament team under a first-year head coach but we’ll see what they do in the transfer portal and recruiting,” said a more optimistic Loewer.

Fans hope Paris will improve on the 2021-22 team’s 18-13 record and 9-9 SEC conference record.