Consumer News: Average U.S. rent hits new record, more Americans showing interest in electric cars and more

CNN– Average rent prices in the U.S. just hit a new record. According to a report from realtor.com, the national median rent was nearly $1,800 last month. February’s new high put the typical apartment at $283 more expensive each month than it was in 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Just when we thought gas prices were on the way down, there is a slight uptick at the pump Friday. According to GasBuddy, the Midlands average is $3.86 per gallon. That’s still seven cents lower than a week ago, but up slightly from Wednesday. Nationally, the average is $4.24 a gallon.

CNN– If Google searches are any indication, Americans’ interest in electric cars reached a record high in March. The high price of gas is no doubt sparking a lot of the added interest, but just because people are looking doesn’t mean they’re buying. Automotive analysts say the sticker price for electric vehicles is still too expensive for many U.S. households.

ABC NEWS– With just three days to go until Hollywood’s big night airing here on ABC Columbia. Producer Will Packer is revealing new details about the Oscars. ABC’s Chris Connelly has the story.