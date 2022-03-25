Garth Brooks returns to the Carolinas in July

Tyler Ryan speaks with Country Superstar Garth Brooks about touring, influences, and rock & roll

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – When you think about Country Music Royalty, many names may come to mind – George Strait, Hank Williams Jr., Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Alan Jackson, and of course, Garth Brooks.

Hailing from Oklahoma, Garth headed to Nashville in the late 1980’s, and by 1989, had a record, named Garth Brooks, of course, that topped at number two, multiple hit singles, which would eventually lead to more than twenty number ones, seven Entertainer of the Year awards, and the Country Touring Artist of the decade. He is also the ONLY artist to received nine Diamond Certified albums, meaning each one sold more than ten million.

It is safe to say that regardless of your taste in music, Garth has the ability to cross genres and entertain stadium after stadium, year after year.

For the first time in twenty-four years, Garth is returning the Charlotte for the Garth Brooks Stadium tour on July 16. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10:00 AM Est.

The show will be in-the-round seating. There will be an eight ticket limit per purchase. There are only 3 ways to purchase tickets: at ticketmaster.com/ garthbrooks or on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster App on your mobile phone.

ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan spent a few minutes chatting with Garth about early music influences, the journey over the last thirty-four years, and police officers tearing up listening to The Dance.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook