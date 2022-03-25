Local Living: Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic at the State Fairgrounds, Columbia Fireflies hosting Fan Fest at Segra Park and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you like spending time outside, the Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic is for you! The event at the State Fairgrounds features boating, camping and fishing supplies. Organizers say, if you love the outdoors, you’ll love the classic. The Sportsmen’s Classic is sponsored by the Department of Natural Resources. It runs through Sunday night at 6 p.m.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Fireflies are hosting another Fan Fest at Segra Park this weekend to celebrate the start of the 2022 baseball season. The Fan Fest will be from 3-6 p.m. this Sunday. The family friendly, jam packed event will have a kids zone, face painting, as well as food and half-priced draft beer. The event is free, and fans are encouraged to bring a glove to play catch on the field!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We’ve got some Emmy award-winning talent coming to Colonial Life Arena this spring. Comedian, actor, rapper and social activist Katt Williams is coming to the capital city for his ‘World War III’ tour. The show will be at CLA on Friday, April 8. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Oscars air this Sunday on ABC Columbia, and Matt Perron is reviewing each best picture nominee. Today’s film focuses on the troubles of one Irish family, in “Belfast.”