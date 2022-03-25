Panthers blank No. 20 Tigers 8-0 in first game of doubleheader

PITTSBURGH – Matt Gilbertson tossed 7.0 strong innings with nine strikeouts to lead Pittsburgh to an 8-0 win over No. 20 Clemson in the first game of a doubleheader at Charles L. Cost Field on Friday afternoon. The Panthers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 11-10 overall and 2-5 in the ACC, while the Tigers dropped to 16-6 overall and 1-3 in ACC play.

Gilbertson (3-2) earned the win by allowing just five hits, including no hits in eight at-bats with runners in scoring position, no runs and one walk. Tiger starter Mack Anglin (3-2) suffered the loss.

The Panthers scored two runs on one hit and several Tiger miscues in the first inning, then Ron Washington Jr. belted a solo homer in the third inning. Brock Franks led off the fourth inning with a homer, then the Panthers scored three two-out runs in the fifth inning and another two-out run in the sixth inning.

The series continues Friday with the second game of the doubleheader at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Photo courtesy: Pitt Baseball