AG Wilson joins multistate action against mask mandate on public transportation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says he joined a multistate action against the federal mask mandate on public transportation. Wilson says the mandate is unlawful and exceeds the authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“People need to get from place to place without having their liberty infringed upon,” Attorney General Wilson said. “The chief executives of the major airlines are calling on President Biden to allow the mask mandate at airports and on planes to expire next month and they know what’s best for their passengers and employees. Even the president himself said in his State of the Union address a few weeks ago that, ‘Covid-19 need no longer control our lives.'”

Authorities say the complaint argues that the state used to justify this mask mandate does not authorize economy-wide measures and also does not permit mask requirements for individuals with no sign of infection.

The complaint, filed by 21 total states, seeks to get rid of the mandate and place a permanent injunction against its enforcement.