Health care spending in 2020 hit a 20 year high

CNN– Money spent on health care in our country hit a 20 year high in 2020, and COVID-19 is to blame. As the pandemic began to unfold, national health spending grew nearly 10%, while gross domestic product went down more than 2%. That means health care that year took up nearly 20% of total spending.

The numbers are from a new study just published in the Journal Health Affairs.