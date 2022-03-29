Local Living: See “The Lion King” at the Koger Center, Taste of Lake Murray this Thursday and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We are heading to Broadway, but you don’t have to go far. Disney’s “The Lion King” is underway at the Koger Center now through April 3. It will feature music by Tony award winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. You can get your tickets online at kogercenterforthearts.com.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This Thursday, you can sample tasty treats at the annual Taste of Lake Murray. A host of restaurants, drinks and music are all part of the event which kicks off at 6 p.m.

The Taste of Lake Murray is a fundraiser for the July 4 fireworks show at the lake. The event is Thursday at the Double Tree by Hilton off I-20 at Bush River Road.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Cayce’s Soiree on State is returning and will take place on Saturday, April 23. The event includes live music, family activities and dozens of food and art vendors. Soiree on State will be held from 2-8 p.m. along State Street, from Poplar Avenue to Railroad Street.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We’ve got some Emmy award-winning talent coming to Colonial Life Arena this spring. Comedian, actor, rapper and social activist Katt Williams is coming to the capital city for his ‘World War III’ tour. The show will be at CLA on Friday, April 8. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.